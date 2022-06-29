KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.26.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

