KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.71. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

