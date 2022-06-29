KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25.

