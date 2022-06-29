KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.56.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

