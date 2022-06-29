KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 172,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

