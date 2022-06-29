KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 16,869 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

