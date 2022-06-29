KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 4,899 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 180,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.