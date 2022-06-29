Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.