Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

