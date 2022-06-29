Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.85

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 709565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 266.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,711,000 after acquiring an additional 165,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 111,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,168,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

