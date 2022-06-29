Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.80

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.80 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 32947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

KUBTY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.17.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

