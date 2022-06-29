Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,783 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $25,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 137,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 406,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.75. 10,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,974 shares of company stock worth $2,297,654 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

