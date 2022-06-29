Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

LRCDF stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

