LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.25.

LCII opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.15. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 9,265 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,515 shares of company stock worth $2,406,138 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,324,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

