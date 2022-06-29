Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 307.8% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 73,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,482. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.8223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 329 ($4.04) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.66) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.33.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

