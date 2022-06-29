LINK (LN) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

LINK (LN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $32.88 or 0.00162778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $196.48 million and approximately $386,233.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.02457167 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00183291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014753 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

