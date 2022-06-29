Loki Market Capitalization Reaches $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,334.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.33 or 0.05656942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028236 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00261910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.88 or 0.00589530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00076564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00515870 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

