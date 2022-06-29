LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305.60 ($3.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.74) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.93) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($144,767.51). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($813,680.28).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 243.80 ($2.99) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.20. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 229.20 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

