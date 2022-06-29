LVZ Inc. Acquires 17,381 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 1.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $31,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,901,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,934,000 after purchasing an additional 750,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,658,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,938,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,723,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

