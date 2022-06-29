LVZ Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 19.8% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $142,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IJH stock opened at $230.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.11.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

