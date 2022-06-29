LVZ Inc. Buys 414 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,375 shares of company stock worth $10,399,294 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.28.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

