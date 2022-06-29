LVZ Inc. Buys 505 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

