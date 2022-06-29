LVZ Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.24, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

