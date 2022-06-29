LVZ Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the period.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.