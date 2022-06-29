LVZ Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

LVZ Inc. lessened its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Timothy Plan International ETF makes up about 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 77,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

