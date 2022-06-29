LVZ Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

