LVZ Inc. Invests $3.30 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

FVAL stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14.

