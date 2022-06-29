LVZ Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,359,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

