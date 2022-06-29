LVZ Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,480 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,971 shares of company stock worth $959,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Semtech stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

