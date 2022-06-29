LVZ Inc. Sells 3,935 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LVZ Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $93,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

IVE opened at $138.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

