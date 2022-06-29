LVZ Inc. Sells 83,563 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LVZ Inc. cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.