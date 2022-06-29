LVZ Inc. Trims Stock Position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan International ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 77,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

TPIF opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

