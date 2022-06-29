M Scot Roberts Sells 37,352 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,654. The firm has a market cap of $503.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 14.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 485.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50,256 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $754,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 136,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

