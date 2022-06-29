M Scot Roberts Sells 37,352 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ALT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,654. The firm has a market cap of $503.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
