Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.56

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $653.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

