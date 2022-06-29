Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.56

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
Several analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of $653.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
