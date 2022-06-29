Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

