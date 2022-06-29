Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MBUU. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.33 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29.
In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
