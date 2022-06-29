Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MBUU. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.33 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

