Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $80.50 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182,880 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 5.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.23% of Cheniere Energy worth $80,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.27. 29,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

