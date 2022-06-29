Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.12 and a 200-day moving average of $352.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.