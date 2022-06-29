Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $58.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.82. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 127.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.