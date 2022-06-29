Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 6,250 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

OGN opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

