Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 13,224 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 1.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.82. General Electric has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.