Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

