McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.03-$3.08 EPS.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

