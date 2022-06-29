McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

MCD opened at $242.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

