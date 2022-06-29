McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,037,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 127,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

