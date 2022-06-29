McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 337,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,363. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.