McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $21.38 Million in McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:MSMR)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:MSMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 944,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,375,000. McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Shares of McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. McElhenny Sheffield Managed Risk ETF has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

