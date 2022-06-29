McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

