McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day moving average is $249.53. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.