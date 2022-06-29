McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Crown comprises about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $92.29. 7,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,010. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Mizuho cut their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.